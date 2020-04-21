Mother of Daphne officer-involved shooting suspect: ‘I need justice for my son’

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Adrienne Moore says her son Derick Powe, 29, was a kind, culinary-loving father of two who has never been violent.

He was shot to death by police in the Daphmont community Friday, after investigators say he “presented a firearm” when police asked him to get out of his car with his hands visible. Police responded to the area because neighbors alleged Powe was acting erratically and pointing his gun at people.

“My son has a license and a permit to carry a gun. So my son always had his pistol on him, no matter where he went. So if it was an issue, they should have never issued him a license to carry a gun,” Moore told News 5. “As far as him pointing a gun at someone, I don’t believe that.”

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate. When briefing reporters about the incident Friday evening, Lieutenant Andre Reid said “from the evidence we’ve seen so far, we’re very confident Mr. Powe presented his firearm in a manner that, you know, I would have felt my life was in danger.”

Three Daphne Police officers have been placed on leave.

Hear more from Moore tonight on News 5 at 10.

LATEST STORIES