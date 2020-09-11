Mother, daughter remember 911 in a very public way

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) We all have our ways of remembering and honoring those who died and who survived that tragic day in 2001. In Foley, a mother and daughter continued their tradition of standing silently along Highway 59, both holding American flags in honor of all who died, responded to the attack and those who survived.

Connie Whitley says it’s the least she can do.

As she stood near the Highway 98 intersection, car after car whizzed by. Many of them honking their horn, waving or yelling “God Bless America”.

Whitley says it’s her way of remembering the ones that no longer have a voice. She says first responders don’t get the honor they deserve and this is an extra way of saying “thank you”.

