Mother, daughter honor 911 fallen with public tribute

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Most have their own way of reflecting on that day that changed everything.

“It was just unbelievable. It was heart wrenching.” For mother and daughter Connie and Brandi Whitley their way is simple, a flag in hand and a silent tribute. “To honor the 2997 innocent souls that was lost on today 19 years ago,” says Connie.

They stood for hours on the busiest highway in Baldwin County, U.S. Highway 59. “We have had a lot of honks, waves, thank you’s,” says Connie. “I love it,”

They honor not just for the ones lost but those that are still here, especially first responders. “They don’t get enough honor as it is and this is an extra way of saying thank you and lifting them up in remembrance.”

Almost two decades later you may think memories would start to fade. “I’m happy we are getting the crowd reaction that we are,” says Brandi. “We’re Americans and this was a horrible day in our history.”

But on a busy street in downtown Foley, “We should never forget,” a mother and daughter stand together to make sure that doesn’t happen. “It’s my way of remembering them.”

