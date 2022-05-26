MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown confirmed a house caught fire in Malbis Thursday morning.

The fire was located on St. Simon Street in the Historic Malbis neighborhood which is near I-10. The home received a lot of damage to the roof. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. It could possibly have been done by a lightning strike.

Loxley, Daphne and Spanish Fort fire departments responded to the fire and are still on scene investigating.