More water woes for homeowners on Faircloth Road in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The skies have cleared over Faircloth Road in Lillian, where homeowners have waterfront property they never wanted.

“If I don’t get another drop of rain, I will probably still have water on this property Christmas,” says Jon Petrick, who built his house that is now surrounded by water in 2017.

“When it’s dry, you can’t believe it. No one will believe it floods when it’s dry,” he says. Now, he has to put up flags along his elevated driveway that is covered with a foot and a half of water. “I’ve got it marked so I don’t drive off the edge of it.”

Debbie Petrick in full-body waders walking to her house from Faircloth Road.

What’s in the water can be just as dangerous, says neighbor Gary French. “There’s gators in these waters and their snakes in these waters, and I’ve seen them both.”

Engineers say this area is called a bowl, a naturally depressed area that catches rain and run-off.

Homeowners have suggested a ditch along private property and into a wildlife area could help alleviate the problem and have reached out to the county. Baldwin County engineer Joey Nunnally told WKRG News 5, “We are aware of the situation and have spoken to many residents. We are evaluating options to try and help the situation.”

That help could be years down the road, and for Petrick, that might be too late.

“If the county tells me you just cannot do the ditch that you want, that’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to let it dry out and stick a for sale sign on it,” French said.