BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The valves could actually be turned on today if Daphne or Fairhope needed additional water. This week, crews will clean up a site where they’ve been working for weeks.

Daphne Utilities and Fairhope Public Utilities have created a permanent connection where the two water lines meet on Sea Cliff Drive. With the turn of a valve, 500,000 gallons of water can now be sent to Fairhope or Daphne when needed.

“We have a connection that comes from our main and goes into a vault and connects to their water main and we have a meter that measures it either way,” said Bobby Purvis with Daphne Utilities.

Working together is crucial, according to Daphne Utilities.

“It’s really important in today’s world; we want to create that resiliency. We have a great relationship with that city and we want to help in any way we can,” Purvis said.

Daphne and Fairhope will split the project costs, with each city spending about $25,000 for the connection that could benefit both cities in the future.

Purvis says if water is sent to help Fairhope residents, customers in the Jubilee City won’t notice any difference.

“The customer’s rate won’t change. Where it comes from may change. We draw out of the same water aquifers in the ground, so the water chemistry is the same,” Purvis said.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan says the additional water will only be sent to Fairhope if the city needs to refill tanks overnight or for fire protection during a water emergency.