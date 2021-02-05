More vaccine clinics in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — There will be another mass vaccination clinic next week in Foley, but if you can’t wait for that one, there is an opportunity Saturday in Fairhope.

Barricades and cones are already in place at Three Circle Church in Fairhope for a drive-thru clinic set for start at 9 o’clock Saturday morning.

Thomas Hospital is providing 1,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those 65 and older. It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A map of the traffic pattern shows entry from Highway 104 onto the property with traffic funneled behind the main church building into several lanes for the vaccinations.

The health department has also announced another drive-thru clinic at OWA in Foley, Tuesday Feb., 9.

During the first two clinics, almost 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered. Tuesday’s clinic will follow the same traffic patterns and at least another thousand doses are available.

Tuesday’s clinic at OWA will also include the expanded eligibility groups:

· Healthcare workers

· First responders including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement

· Frontline essential workers as follows:

· Corrections officers

· Food and agriculture workers

· U.S. Postal Service workers

· Manufacturing workers

· Grocery store workers

· Public transit workers

· People who work in the education sector

· Childcare workers

· Judiciary

While the supply of vaccine is still an issue health officials say there will be enough vaccine for second doses for both of these clinics.