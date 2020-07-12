More than 7,000 without power along Baldwin County coast

(WKRG) — Baldwin EMC is reporting power outages along the Baldwin County coast.

7,123 power meters are affected along the Baldwin County coast. The areas affected include Orange Beach, Ono Island and along Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge.

View the power outage map here: https://oms.baldwinemc.com:82/#.

