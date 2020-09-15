Baldwin EMC reports 400+ power meters are out

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC is reporting more than 400 power meters are out as Hurricane Sally approaches.
When winds reach 35 miles per hour, sustained EMC crews will not be sent out due to dangerous weather. Therefore, be prepared to not have power restored until after Hurricane Sally has passed.
