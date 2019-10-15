More than 24,000 gallons of wastewater spill into Wolf Creek

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Health Department issued a public notice for Wolf Creek on Tuesday after an overflow issue was reported.
The health department says to use caution if you are around this body of water for recreational use. To avoid any health issues, the department says to thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught in or near the body of water.
