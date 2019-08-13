More red snapper fishing for private anglers

Breaking News
Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The recreational red snapper season in Alabama just ended and now private anglers are getting two additional days to fish at the end of August.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the additional days will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 31 and run until midnight on Sunday, September 1.

The additional days are the result of a review of landing estimates from the mandatory angler reports submitted through Alabama’s Snapper Check Program.

