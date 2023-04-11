ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — More officers, more money that’s what Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says it will take to keep protecting paradise.

From the beaches to the streets and everything in between, Orange Beach Police officers stay busy but like many departments around the country, the department is understaffed.

“We are budgeted for 64 positions,” says Police Chief Steve Brown. “We have four that are in the process of coming on board that will put us at 60 officers so we still have four vacancies to fill.”

Entry-level positions pay just over $52,000 per year, one of the highest starting salaries of any law enforcement department in the county. Mayor Kennon says it’s not enough.

“I got a family here, I got friends here and the world’s gone crazy and I don’t care how pretty our beaches, how much stuff we got if we’re not safe or feel safe and protected, none of that matters,” said Mayor Kennon.

So he and the city council are now working on a plan to add even more officers to the department and increase pay.

“Eight-10 more would give us two more, three more per shift,” said Mayor Kennon. “It would give us more coverage in the busy time of year so some guys wouldn’t have to be working seven days a week.”

An increased police presence is something Mayor Kennon says will make his community even more attractive to tourists.

“We want to be a sanctuary city for families and to do that they have to feel safe and protected and know that we are a no-nonsense city,” added Mayor Kennon.

More specifics about the plan moving forward in the next four to six weeks.