More kilos of cocaine wash up, this time in Fort Morgan

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A police evidence locker is certainly not where a kilo of cocaine that washed up in Fort Morgan was expected to end up. It joins 34 other kilos that have washed up this week in Gulf Shores and now in Fort Morgan.





Four kilos of cocaine washed up in Fort Morgan Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“Modern pirate booty washing up on the beach,” is how Tammy Fauser described after hearing of the latest discovery. She and her family are vacationing from Texas and were shocked to learn one of the kilos was found just down from their beach house.





31 kilos of cocaine washed up in Gulf Shores along West Beach beginning Monday afternoon.

The packages of cocaine started showing up Monday afternoon along West Beach in Gulf Shores. In the last 24 hours, four more kilos have washed up along the Fort Morgan peninsula all with different markings, some with barnacles indicating they had been in the water for a while, and there was one with a picture of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

“There’s probably a package of cocaine maybe once a year or every other year but that’s like one kilo,” says Gulf Shores Police Lt. Jason Woodruff. “This is certainly outside the norm.”

There are certain expectations of what Tammy Fauser and her family will find walking on the beach. “We were going to go shelling and keep some things for our grandson.” Finding more than a million dollars worth of cocaine is not one of them.

Federal investigators are looking into where and how the cocaine ended up on Alabama’s beaches. In the meantime, local police say anytime you find something suspicious or unusual, no matter what it is, give them a call and they will come and check it out.