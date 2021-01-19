More doses coming to mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Getting a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Baldwin County has been a challenge.

“We’ve tried,” says Clara Nugent of Point Clear. “We were scheduled at Robertsdale and then they canceled.”

The first of four clinics in Daphne saw more than 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine administered mostly to the 75 and older age group. “Things have gone really smoothly and it appears that we can really ramp things up and increase that number,” according to Jenny Kilpatrick the health care coalition coordinator for the Alabama Department of Public Health Southwest District.

They are shooting for 800 doses during Thursday’s clinic at the Daphne Civic Center.

“It was great because we didn’t have to sit here all day long,” Nugent said. “We almost walked in, filled out the paperwork. got the shot and we were able to leave.”

The clinic is an answer to the frustrations of the slow distribution of the vaccine in Alabama. “It’s staffing, it’s planning, it’s getting the vaccine where it needs to go. There are many factors,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s certainly a challenge and we are working very hard to meet it.”

The day started with what looked like an experiment in patience with cars wrapped around the civic center when the gates opened before daybreak. “They are opening the gates at 6:30 and you will come in and get a time slot. It’s a one-hour time slot and then you will come back at that designated time to get your vaccine,” according to Kilpatrick.

All that is required is a current ID and that you meet the criteria; a health care worker, law enforcement or 75 years old or older. No proof of residency is required.