More charges possible for Bass Pro shooting suspect

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The man arrested for opening fire into Bass Pro Shops Saturday may face more than the four charges currently listed for him.

According to the Baldwin County Jail Log, police charged Robert Smith with two felonies – assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling, and two misdemeanors – reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Police tell us more charges are possible – including attempted murder. However, that’s a charge that’s strongly rooted in the intent of a crime, so more evidence is needed. Federal charges are possible as well.

