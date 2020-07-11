Months after Baldwin house party death, family searches for justice

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The murder of a young mother following a Baldwin County house party in late 2019 remains unsolved, but family members remain hopeful that whoever killed Dominique Marshall will be brought to justice. This Wednesday marks seven months since the shooting death. She’s remembered as a good friend, a good mom and there are a good deal of people who want to see justice for Dominique Marshall.

“When I look at her I’m reminded of the mistakes I made in my life, how God forgave me when I look at her it reminds me of God’s grace and mercy that’s why I want justice for her,” said the victim’s father Cornelius Marshall. Marshall’s father Cornelius met me along the Baldwin Beach express at Highway 90, near the spot where his daughter died of her injuries, she was driven there after being shot at a house party in December of last year. I first spoke with him in January, then and now he remains optimistic authorities will figure out who did it and what happened.

“They’re going to get to the bottom of it, I know they are,” said Cornelius Marshall. At times, he says the wait for resolution in the case has been frustrating. He says he believes not everyone talking to deputies is telling the whole truth about what happened that night.

“All of them know something they’re withholding information,” said Marshall. Several people attended the party in December. An official with the sheriff’s office said Saturday they’re still waiting on test results from the firearms to come back and continue to follow up on leads.

Officials with the Baldwin County Major Crimes unit said a half dozen guns were seized at that house party. The home used for the party near the Elsenor area was rented on Air-BnB.

