Monoclonal antibody clinic coming to Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — On a sunny August day in Gulf Shores, David Wilson is back at work, which is kind of remarkable since three weeks ago he was battling COVID-19.

“Of my family, it hit me the hardest mostly with nausea. Six days straight of throwing up. I couldn’t hold anything down and got extremely dehydrated as well,” Wilson said.

Then someone told him about monoclonal antibody therapy. “IV infusion,” he says. “Takes about two hours to do. Nothing to it really and it made a world of difference.”

That therapy will be offered Saturday at a clinic in Summerdale at the Community Center by Gacek Ear, and Sinus Center is conducting the clinic using synthetic antibodies from a company called REGEN-COV.

“The monoclonal antibody helps reduce the replication and the spread of the Sars Co-V 2 virus in the body,” says medical assistant Mark Gacek. “What that is, is the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19.”

The therapy itself takes about two hours, an hour for the IV, and then an observation period. There are also guidelines as to who is and isn’t eligible but the main issue is timing according to Gacek.

“You need to have this infusion within 10 days of symptom onset or a positive test whichever is kind of closer, more accurate to when you may have been exposed,” Gacek said

Wilson calls the therapy a game-changer. “It took a few days to start getting strength back but that was my turning point there.”

Now more people will have that same opportunity. The free clinic will be at the Community Center at 300 West Jackson St. in Summerdale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are not required but preferred. Call 251-410-2869.

Bring your driver’s license or another form of identification, and they also will need your social security number. A doctor will be on-site to ensure eligibility.