Money received for possible 9th grade academy in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Board of Education sold the historic K-1 Center Friday morning to the City of Fairhope. The $2.5 million transaction is a big win for the City of Fairhope and for Baldwin County Public Schools.

“That money is going to go back into construction. We’re looking at a new 9th grade academy and the board is aware of those plans. The academy will be right next to the middle school and it’ll be able to house our large group of 9th graders in the next couple of years,” says Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

There is no date scheduled for possible construction at this point.

As for the K-1 Center, City of Fairhope officials say they plan to hold council meetings in the coming weeks to determine the best use for the facility.