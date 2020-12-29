Mom on life support, son at burn unit after escaping Foley house fire

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A house fire has kept a mom and her son hospitalized for the last week. The fire broke out last Tuesday on Quail Lane in Foley.

The mom, Lelann Hackett, was flown to University Hospital in Mobile for her injuries. Her son, Jaysin, remains at a burn unit in Galveston, Tx.

“They’ve been alternating him on his medications and they’ve got him really comfortable here,” said his dad, Justin Hackett.

Hackett says Lelann broke a window to get her son and daughter, Sissy, out of the home at the height of the blaze. Lelann collapsed in the yard and that’s where paramedics found her when they arrived.

“We kind of assume that she ran through the fire all the way from the living room back to the bedroom,” said Hackett.

A week later she continues fighting for her life.

“Since she’s gotten there she hasn’t been able to support herself. She’s had to be on life support. They tried to dial back her ventilator,” added Hackett.

While doctors continue to monitor Lelann, Hackett says Jaysin was able to walk 5 or 6 steps this week and is starting to talk a little.

“We’re not asking for anything besides just prayer and we just need strength for Lelann,” he added.

Sissy is doing much better and is recovering at home with family, we’re told. A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the family during this difficult time.

LATEST STORIES: