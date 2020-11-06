Mom and daughter have front-row seat to capture of escaped inmate

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — “It was the furthest thing from my mind that he would show up here.” Thursday night, 41-year-old Jose Andreas Rosado-Ortiz did show up in the Crossroads community of Baldwin County, and Mary Kosloske’s front yard was lit up like a Christmas tree. “I seen all the blue lights and blinking lights and stuff.”

Her daughter Kathy was asleep in another room, “So I woke Kathy up and I said look at all these polices they looking for him.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, they must have him or he must be in the yard.” Kathy Waters says she wasn’t scared, “and then it hit me that the trailer was unlocked.”

She had been in the process of getting the trailer set up as a fishing camp for the grandkids. “I told mom, ‘Do you think I need to walk out there? And that’s when she said, ‘No you’re not. They said stay locked up in your house,'” said Mary. Which is what they did until investigators told them they had found Rosado-Ortiz in that unlocked trailer. “I guess he checked the door and it was unlocked and so he went on in,” Kathy said.

A brief taste of freedom ending with more jail time added to his already lengthy prison sentence and a night a mother and daughter won’t soon forget. “Thanking God that they caught him so the neighborhood could feel safe,” Kathy said.

LATEST STORIES