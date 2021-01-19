Moe’s Original BBQ in Orange Beach reopening almost eight months after fire

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Moe’s Original BBQ in Orange Beach is reopening after a fire almost destroyed it last year.

On May 26, 2020, Orange Beach fire crews were called to the restaurant and saw heavy flames and smoke from the smoking unit. Firefighters put out the fire within 15 to 20 minutes, according to Orange Beach Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling.

The restaurant added an additional 800 square feet to the building, creating a larger dining room, kitchen and bathrooms. The barbecue joint is set to reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday.