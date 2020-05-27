ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Moe’s Original BBQ in Orange Beach is on fire. The fire department says it is fully involved and it started at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
News 5 viewer Josh Bodle sent in this video and photo.
Crews are working the scene. News 5 has a reporter on the way.
LATEST STORIES
- Moe’s Original BBQ in Orange Beach on fire
- Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigating elder neglect at veterans home in Grand Bay
- ‘I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live’: Dog found abused, in need of help
- WATCH: Body-cam video shows dramatic water rescue at Destin East Pass
- 8 more ADOC staff members test positive for COVID-19