Moe’s Original BBQ in Orange Beach on fire

Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Moe’s Original BBQ in Orange Beach is on fire. The fire department says it is fully involved and it started at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

News 5 viewer Josh Bodle sent in this video and photo.

Crews are working the scene. News 5 has a reporter on the way.

