Moe’s in Orange Beach will serve food this weekend

Moe’s Original BBQ in Orange Beach suffered a devistating fire on Tuesday, but will be serving food this weekend, out of a food truck.

The menu will be limited. Moe’s will serve up pulled pork and a few sides on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of the restaurant. Service will begin at 11 a.m. until the food is gone.

“We’ve received a tremendous outpouring of support from the community,” said co-owner Lee Nelson. “This will not only offer an opportunity to keep our newly-hired summer staff employed but also show the community that we will rebuild and continue to serve great BBQ in Orange Beach.”