Moe’s in Orange Beach will serve food this weekend

Baldwin County

After bad fire, restaurant will serve from a food truck

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moe’s Original BBQ in Orange Beach suffered a devistating fire on Tuesday, but will be serving food this weekend, out of a food truck.

The menu will be limited. Moe’s will serve up pulled pork and a few sides on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of the restaurant. Service will begin at 11 a.m. until the food is gone.

“We’ve received a tremendous outpouring of support from the community,” said co-owner Lee Nelson. “This will not only offer an opportunity to keep our newly-hired summer staff employed but also show the community that we will rebuild and continue to serve great BBQ in Orange Beach.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories