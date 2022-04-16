BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital Friday night after the SUV her parents were driving collided head-on with another car, according to officials with the Foley Police Department.

On April 15 at about 9:45 p.m., a 2020 Dodge Charger was going northbound on US Highway 59 South when it crossed the median into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Volvo XC90 SUV head-on. The occupants of the Dodge Charger were from Illinois and were transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Charger, an adult female, said she was distracted by an argument that she and the passenger, an adult male, were having about directions.

The occupants of the Volvo SUV were a husband, wife and their 16-year-old daughter from Mobile, Ala. The husband and wife were treated for minor injuries, however, the daughter was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Police said none of her injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Charges are pending for the Illinois man and woman.