BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project has been left out of a major payout by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We’re just one of probably hundreds of projects that are applying for this money. There’s a lot more money being applied for than there is money to give out. Unfortunately, we were not chosen as a recipient. We had applied for $500 million,” said Eastern Shore MPO Chairman Jack Burrell Monday.

Last year, the Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations applied for a portion of a $1 billion nationwide Mega Grant aimed at supporting large transportation projects across the U.S. Burrell says despite the loss there’s still $4 billion up for grab over the next 4 years and they’ll apply again in April.

“We will continue to chase money now and well into the future. Nothing in the project will have changed, it just would allow us to pay off the debt sooner by getting these grants and the sooner we can pay the debt the sooner the tolls will disappear,” he added.

The estimated $2.7 billion project still moves forward. Burrell expects crews to break ground on phase one by later this year or early next year.

He said the U.S. Department of Transportation has asked additional questions and remains engaged with the project. So far, at least $250 million in state funding has been secured for the project with an additional $125 million in federal funding. Burrell is optimistic Mega Grant money could still be obtained.

“I think the worst thing that could’ve happened is if they didn’t ask us questions. If they’re asking questions they’re looking for responses and they’re seriously considering this project,” Burrell said.