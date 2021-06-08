Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste offers support to Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Support continues to pour in for those close to Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith.

Tuesday, a convoy escorted his body from Robertsdale to Mobile. First responders lined the route at attention.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste offered his support for and expressed his understanding of what the Baldwin County law enforcement family is currently coping with.

“It’s stressful,” he said. “You have to try to absorb the hurt for the entire department and community during those times.”

There’s also support on the national level. The National Federation of Fallen Officers is gathering funds and resources for Deputy Smith’s family.

“He ended up losing his life because he simply tried to save somebody else,” said the federation’s chaplain, Ron Leonard.

