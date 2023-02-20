DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say Devin Hill, 43, checked into the Daphne YMCA Friday morning and headed to the pool area where he spent hours before allegedly exposing himself to at least two people.

“Two primary victims,” says Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “One is the lifeguard who he exposed himself to and a second victim was a lady who was actually in the hot tub and he had some contact with her also it was verbal but still harassing in nature.”

What makes him so dangerous, according to police, is his extensive criminal history.

“He served almost two decades in prison for a murder in 1999,” said Sgt. Vannoy. “He does have a prior arrest out of Saraland late last year for indecent exposure.”

Vannoy says while in prison, Hill had multiple disciplinary reports for doing the same thing.

“I can certainly say without a doubt he is a recidivist,” said Sgt. Vannoy.

Predatory behavior that police want to stop.

“Looks like it has been an ongoing problem for basically his entire adult life,” says Vannoy.

Hill is known to use the alias “Timothy Rodman” and has connections in Daphne, Foley and Mobile. He was last seen driving a black Dodge Challenger.