Mobile man sentenced to 446 years in prison for sexually abusing children at Bay Minette apartment

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Anthony Lacy Couch of Mobile was sentenced to 446 years in prison after being found guilty of child sex abuse crimes that happened in the summer of 2017.

Couch was convicted of three counts of Sodomy 1st, Forcible Rape 1st, Sodomy 2nd, Misdemeanor Sex Abuse, and a felony count of Sex Abuse.

The sentence is the result of a complaint made by the father of two underage girls who came to the Bay Minette Police Department in July 2017. The father said he had discovered at the time that his daughters had been sexually assaulted by Anthony Couch in early June and July of 2017. Couch was in a dating relationship with the mother of the girls when these offenses occurred.

After the complaint was made of the sex abuse, Bay Minette Police Department investigators immediately began an investigation. BMPD Investigators arrested Couch on August 18, 2017, and later a Grand Jury indicted him on the charges mentioned above.

“Today was a victory for the two young victims in this case,” Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert said. “The investigators, prosecutors, and other law enforcement agencies who partnered in assisting with this case all did a great job in bringing justice for the two young victims in this case as well.