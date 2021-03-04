Mobile man killed in domestic dispute shooting in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It all started just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night with a 911 call for help. Gunshots could be heard in the background of that phone call.

“Initially, we weren’t sure what it was.” Next door to Ashley Gates apartments, Coco Osborne had been getting ready for bed when gunshots rang out. “We thought it might have been the backfire of a vehicle but then heard a consecutive shot. There may have been a third and maybe 30 to 60 seconds and then we heard additional shots,” she says.

As many as 15 shots had been fired in what police are calling a domestic dispute. When police arrived, 32-year-old Jeff Vincent was dead inside his ex-wife’s apartment.

“While our officers were on the way to the apartment,” says Sgt Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police, “shots were being fired and the male entered the apartment and was shot by another male and killed.”

Police say Vincent had been banging on the door of his ex-wife’s apartment and then began shooting through the door with an AR-15 rifle. “It looks like he broke the door in with the butt of the rifle,” Vannoy says.

Once inside there was an exchange of gunfire between Vincent and his ex-wife’s boyfriend. Vincent’s 8-year-old daughter was also inside the apartment. “Definitely could’ve been a lot worse,” says Vannoy. “There was one projectile that went into another occupied apartment but it did not strike anyone.”

No one else was injured but in a matter of seconds, the lives of everyone involved have been changed forever. Osborne says this kind of violence can happen anywhere. “Old Town Daphne is definitely a place where we feel safe and comfortable, and this was definitely an anomaly.”

No charges or arrests have been made in this case and none are expected according to investigators. Once the investigation is complete it will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office.