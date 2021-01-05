Mobile home burns in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach firefighters were training near Station 1 when they noticed a plume of smoke rising from a nearby neighborhood.
Before 911 received their first call, Orange Beach firefighters were on their way to Fleetwood Circle and when they arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from an unoccupied mobile home.
Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling said his firefighters did “an outstanding job” extinguishing the blaze and preventing the fire from spreading.
What started the fire is still under investigation.
