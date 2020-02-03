Mobile delegation to travel to Montgomery to push amendment to stop ‘revolving door’ of crime

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City leaders are making a trip to Montgomery Wednesday to make their case for an amendment to the state constitution meant to crack down on so-called “revolving door” offenders.

The push by Public Safety Director James Barber and Police Chief Lawrence Battiste is their second effort in as many years. Last year, a similar amendment passed the House but never got out of committee in the Senate.

Current Alabama law gives everyone the right to pre-trial bail, with the exception of capital cases. This proposed amendment would allow bail to be denied in more cases.

Supporters of the amendment point to the recent case of kidnapped and murdered Auburn teenager Aniah Blanchard. At the time of the murder, the suspect in the case, Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on bail for kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder charges.

If the amendment clears the legislature, the issue would go before voters. If approved, the amendment would be called “Aniah’s Law” in memory of Blanchard.

State Senator Cam Ward plans to submit the proposal to the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning. Public Safety Director Barber and Chief Battiste plan to be there when he does.

