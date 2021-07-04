Mobile Congressman speaks to Daphne Church for 4th of July address

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Congressman for Alabama’s first congressional district will spend his 4th of July Sunday morning in church. Congressman Jerry Carl will be the guest speaker at Daphne Baptist Church this morning.

The transitional pastor there says today is “God and Country Day.” It’s described online as “a special patriotic service at a church where local, state, and national officials are invited.” Carl’s speech is meant not to be a political speech but an address appropriate for the holiday. The service starts at 10:30 this morning. Daphne Baptist Church is located at 1515 6th Street.