Mobile Congressman Jerry Carl meets with Silverhill Purple Heart recipient

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Mobile Congressman Jerry Carl met with a Purple Heart Recipient from Silverhill in Washington, D.C., Monday.

Source: Purple Heart Mission

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Evans (Ret.) of Silverhill is traveling this week to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and made a stop by the congressman’s office. CSM Evans is a Korean War veteran and has been chosen to represent Alabama’s Purple Heart Veterans as part of the 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project. Evans will be receiving a tour of the newly renovated National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

Mr. Evans’ service to our nation is unmatched, and it is thanks to countless heroes like him that we are able to enjoy the freedoms we hold dear. I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with Mr. Evans to learn more about his service to our country and reaffirm my commitment to fighting for our nation’s veterans in Congress. Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Mobile)

Evans enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948 and was wounded in Korea in 1950. In addition to his Purple Heart, Evans received numerous commendations and awards, including the Bronze Star with valor, Army Commendation Medal and more. After his 20-year career in the military, Evans started a swimming pool business and spent 23 years as a missionary and church builder. He lives in Silverhill today. More details about his service and his nomination can be found here.