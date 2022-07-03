UPDATE (3:11 p.m.): The City of Mobile has released a statement:
We don’t know the circumstances of the incident and aren’t going to speculate. Everyone is entitled to due process and we aren’t going to comment on the good name and character of Councilman Reynolds at this time.Officials with the City of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile City Councilman was arrested for public intoxication in Baldwin County just after 9:30 Sunday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Jail Log.
District 4 City Councilman, Ben Reynolds, was arrested and taken to the Baldwin County Jail. He was given a $100 bond. According to the jail log, Reynolds was released from jail at 11:32 a.m.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.