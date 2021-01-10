Mobile Catholic Archdiocese to break ground on new church building in Baldwin County Sunday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi and others will break ground on the future home of the newest Catholic parish in the area. More than 260 families are already members of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos in Spanish Fort, and the church hasn’t even been built.

Currently, the members hold Mass at the Prodisee Pantry on Highway 31. The new site will be a few miles down the road. Archbishop Thomas Rodi will celebrate 10:30 AM Mass with the parishioners at Prodisee Pantry. Then they will head down to the property at Highway 31 and Stroh Road for the groundbreaking. The pastor there says this could become Baldwin County’s largest parish in a decade.