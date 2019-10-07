Mobile Baykeeper investigates sewage spill in Baldwin County

Baldwin County
Posted:

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Wastewater Utilities estimates 268,901 gallons of sewage was released into Fish River Sunday night into Monday morning.

Mobile Baykeeper is currently taking samples from Fish River to understand the impact. They expect the results to be ready by Tuesday night.

According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the automatic transfer switch for the chlorine system failed to transfer the primary cylinder over to the secondary cylinder after the primary cylinder was emptied. This caused partially-treated effluent to flow to the outfall without any means of disinfection from the WWTP.

You can view the report here.

