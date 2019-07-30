Mobile Bay water results: “nothing above EPA threshold” for fecal matter

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Baykeeper has announced the water results for Mobile Bay after a viral video showed a stinky substance floating in it over the weekend.

Researchers took two samples, both showed nothing above the EPA threshold for fecal matter. The samples were taken yesterday, which is about 30 hours after the viral video was posted.

Mobile Baykeeper says “There are still major concerns and moving forward we hope with public support we can do more to train individuals to report issues like this.”