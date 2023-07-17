FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) – On a typical summer day the parking lot at the Mobile Bay Ferry’s dock in Fort Morgan would be busy, but Monday there’s no one there.

“The bottom line is there are a couple of pilings that needed to be replaced and that’s what they’ve been working on all weekend,” said Alabama Dept. of Transportation spokesman James Gordon.

Recent storms and rough water over the last few weeks are likely to blame for damaged pilings at the dock and until they’re repaired service has stopped between Dauphin Island and the far western tip of Baldwin County.

“Over the weekend the crews that are working on this, they were able to do a lot more than they thought they could and we hope to have it back up and running sooner than Thursday, which is the day that we originally said that it would be running again,” Gordon explained.

A crew is using a barge to access those pilings and complete the emergency repairs. Gordon says this is the busiest time of year for the ferry service, and while it’s not ideal, temporarily closing the Mobile Bay Ferry was the safest option as they work to quickly get it back up and running.

“It is real popular in the summertime between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” Gordon said.

Once the emergency repairs are made one ferry will remain docked on Dauphin Island while the second ferry will be brought to Fort Morgan so the typical summer schedule can continue. An announcement will be made on ALDOT’s social media pages once it reopens.