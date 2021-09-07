Mobile Bay Ferry delays Tuesday service after employee tests positive

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — This is a trip that almost didn’t happen.

“The gal greeted us and told us what was going on,” says Tracy Piper visiting from Illinois.

The Mobile Bay Ferry shut down for the first time since the pandemic started after an employee on Dauphin Island tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were already on our way here when we found out it was closed,” says Shirley Andrews, who was traveling with her niece Angela Neal. They were some of the first in line in Fort Morgan for a ferry ride across the bay. “I’ve traveled all summer and been in and out and I haven’t seen anybody shut anything down,” says Neal.









But, to be on the safe side, management canceled ferry rides until negative test results came back on a couple employees who had contact with the employee who had tested positive. “I don’t see any danger in the ferry if people stay in their cars,” Andrews said. “They wouldn’t be exposed to anyone.”

Ferry rides resumed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and there was concern by some passengers. “Oh yeah, a little bit,” says Dave Piper, as he waited for the ferry. “We wear a mask. We’ve both been vaccinated.”

Ferry traffic resumed across Mobile Bay just a few hours later than usual.