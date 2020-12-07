Mobile/Baldwin Conservatives plan “Stop the Steal” rally this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Conservatives in Mobile and Baldwin counties aren’t letting go after the presidential election. The Common Sense Campaign is planning a “Stop the Steal” rally this weekend–but Democrats argue nothing was stolen. The election was more than a month ago, while Joe Biden is slated for inauguration next month, conservatives argue their fight about, so far unsubstantiated, fraud claims isn’t over.

“The American people are not fooled the media are trying to pretend that it didn’t happen the politicians are trying to avoid it but Americans are not fooled and we will not have it,” said a fired up Pete Riehm with the Common Sense Campaign. Organizers hope that if enough people know about Saturday’s rally they’ll have a good turnout.

“Let our elected officials both Democrat and Republicans understand that the people don’t think this is just politics as usual and they can just do some legal kabuki dance up there and have some bizarre result and steal this election,” said Riehm. It’s a different story for people on the other side of the political aisle.

“‘Steal’ implies some sort of malicious action was taken to subvert the will of the American people and that just hasn’t been the case,” said Kiani Gardner former Congressional candidate and current vice-chair for minority affairs with the Baldwin County Democrats. She argues a rally to support the current president is fine but she’s troubled by what she calls a denial of the truth.

“To insinuate a steal is an attack on democracy it’s an attack on American citizens, civil servants, and an attack on the truth,” said Gardner. The rally is set for this Saturday, motorcades will leave different spots in Mobile and Baldwin and converge on Spanish Fort.

According to a Facebook event post, their plan is to rally at 10 am at the Fort container Park this coming Saturday, December 12th. There are also four motorcades planned starting from different spots in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.