SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks will be the keynote speaker at the Common Sense Campaign’s “Stand up, Alabama!” event Saturday at the Spanish Fort Container Park-Pavilion.

The event is from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27. There will be a question-and-answer session after Brooks’ speech. State rules regarding masks and social distancing will be observed.

