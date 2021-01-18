MLK March in Loxley on Highway 59 Monday morning

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the few remaining Martin Luther King Jr. observances happening today in Baldwin County starts later this morning in Loxley. This after some other traditional events had canceled because of COVID concerns. It’s a tradition that goes back several years and the procession is still happening this morning.

According to a post on the Loxley Police Department’s Facebook page, Highway 59 will be closed from 9:55 this morning until 11. That will stretch from the parking lot of Loxley Church to the Loxley Civic Center in Municipal Park. Police ask if you drive through the area at that time to find a detour around it.