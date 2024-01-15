LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A march was held down Highway 59 Monday morning to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I didn’t want to get out of bed, and I said to myself, ‘Dr. King didn’t want to die for us, but he did. So we have to keep the dream alive,’” Nickie Amey said.

The cold temperatures kept a lot of people, who would normally participate, at home, but that didn’t stop everyone from coming out.

“A lot of us, we let the cold deter us, but we shouldn’t do that because back in the day when they did this they didn’t let the dogs, they didn’t let the fire hoses deter them, so why should we let the cold weather deter us,” Ronnie McBride said.

Participants walked from Loxley Church of God to the civic center. Those who make the nearly 2-mile journey said it’s important to participate so future generations don’t forget the reason events like this are held each January.

“One of the things he marched for and what he stood for was unity amongst all mankind and so with that celebrating his legacy, but celebrating a unified America is everyone’s responsibility. He looked at beyond who he just saw,” Khalilah Burton explained.

“I get involved personally every year because it’s so important that we don’t forget the dream,” Amey added. “It’s because of the dream now I can sit and teach all races, all walks of life and because of the dream we can have future dreams.”

This was the 21st year of the march.