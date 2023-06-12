BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi State Senator was arrested in Baldwin County last Monday for allegedly driving under the influence, according to arrest records.

Michael McLendon, 59, was arrested on Monday, June 5, and charged with driving under the influence – combined substance. He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail around 2 p.m.

McLendon is a Mississippi State Republican Senator from District 1, DeSoto County, and has been a part of the Senate since 2020.

McLendon is also a member of the Hernando Chamber of Commerce, Hernando Board of Alderman, DeSoto Arts Council and DeSoto Family Theatre, according to the Mississippi Senate website.