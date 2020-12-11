Mississippi man arrested after leading Robertsdale police on chase

Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — 27-year-old Dakkoda Stirewalt from Moss Point, MS is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase from Robertsdale to Foley Thursday night.  

Stirewalt was wanted on domestic violence charges. He now faces additional traffic charges and attempt to elude. The police chase ended as he crashed near Owa on the Beach Express.

Robertsdale police say no one was injured when Stirewalt sideswiped a car and crashed.

