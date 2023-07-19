FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police confirmed that the woman whose body was pulled from the waters of Mobile Bay on July 15 was Annabelle Grace Ham, 22, of Georgia. Ham was a popular social media influencer known for her beauty tutorials and fashion posts.

Fairhope Police Department confirmed they responded to a call of a missing person who was last seen walking on the pier at the end of Molokai Lane around 3:32 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Ham’s body was later found near the pier.

The Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences will conduct an autopsy on Ham. As of Wednesday, Fairhope Police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police said they did not immediately identify Ham, but are now doing so because the family acknowledged her death on social media. Through Ham’s Instagram account, her family said that she “experienced an epileptic event” something “she struggled with for a long time.”

In an Instagram post, Annabelle Ham’s sister Alexandria Ham offered this tribute to her sister:

There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers. Alexandria Ham

Ham was a student at Kennesaw State University in north Georgia. Her popular YouTube page has nearly 80,000 subscribers.