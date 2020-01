SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alligator Alley in Summerdale needs your help in locating a tortoise. Yea, you read that correctly.

The tortoise, named Godfather, decided to take a stroll around town according to their Facebook page.

If you live in the Summerdale around Adams Drive please keep a lookout for him. Please call Alligator Alley at 251-946-2483 if you have any information.

