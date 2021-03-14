Missing teen in Daphne found safe

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post from Daphne Police said the missing teenager was located and found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old. Here’s the post they made on the DPD Facebook Page at 9 am Sunday:

Thirteen-year-old Aaron Burcham left his Lake Forest residence sometime after 10pm last night, 3/13/21, in his mother’s gold Chrysler Town & Country van (stock photo attached). If you’ve seen Aaron or have information regarding his whereabouts please call 251-620-0911, or contact us through Messenger.

Stock photo of vehicle teenager may be travelling in.