UPDATE (2:58 p.m.) — Mr. Anderson has been located, according to Fairhope PD.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are turning to the community to help locate a man with dementia missing in Baldwin County.

James Anderson was last seen leaving his home near Fairhope High School Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. He left in a silver Mazda Miata.

Anderson was wearing light-colored shorts, a light blue shirt, and yellow suspenders with tape measures on them.