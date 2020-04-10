Missing Person: Summerdale Police search for missing juveniles

UPDATE (2:37 P.M.) – Summerdale police say Blake is possibly traveling with another missing juvenile, 17-year-old Aubrey Brice Harbison.

Aubrey Brice Harbison

Harbison also left the Boys Ranch without permission on April 2, 2020. He has relatives in Elberta that may be contacted by the two.

Again, if anyone knows the whereabouts of these two juveniles, the Summerdale police need to assess their safety. It is important to know they are not accused of any crimes, but need to be returned to their parents or guardians’ care and custody.

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Summerdale Police Department is in search of 16-year-old, Bradley Cole Blake.

Bradley Cole Blake

Police say he went missing from the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. His clothing description is not known nor is the direction in which he went.

If you have any contact with him, please notify Summerdale Police Department at 251-947-4010

